'Never too late for success': Chris Ross officially graduates college at 36

AT 36, Chris Ross proves it’s never too late to accomplish your goals.

Entering the fifth month of the year, the San Miguel guard shared a heartfelt post announcing his college graduation from Marshall University, where he played 13 years ago.

He might have accomplished this milestone feat a little later than what you'd normally expect. But Ross revealed that he couldn’t be any prouder of this success.

“Better late than never,” he said. “I officially graduated from Marshall University!!! It was a LONG time coming but I used quarantine as a time to better myself and fishing some things that I didn’t get to finish when I was first presented with the situation.”

Unfortunately, though, like everywhere else, the commencement exercises were done online.

“I wish I was able to go back to campus and walk the stage but unfortunately I wasn’t. I’m proud and giving myself a pat on the back for never giving up on myself and finally getting it done.”

Why the long delay? It was in 2007 when Ross lost his athletic scholarship in the university due to the change in the varsity team’s coaching staff.

"It was something that I wanted to do when I was in school. But my scholarship was taken away because my coach was fired and the new coach came in, and used my scholarship for the new players since my playing eligibility was over," he told SPIN Life, recalling the old times.

Ross added: “It was a promise I made not only to myself, but my parents as well.”

The Fil-Am playmaker revealed in a previous interview that took a degree in business management and marketing. Opening a business is one of his post-retirement plans.

Congratulations, Chris!

