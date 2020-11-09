Mini Twitterserye after Chris Ross tells fans not to subscribe to JDV's vlogs

EVERY San Miguel Beer player who graced the Best Player of The Game interview after a winning match called for fans to support and subscribe to Joe Devance's YouTube channel.

Except Chris Ross.

Garnering 11 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and four steals for the Beermen's blowout win, 81-66, against top-seeded Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Sunday night, the all-around guard jokingly blurted out a few humorous words during his post-game interview with Selina Dagdag-Alas.

"Another thing, don't follow Joe's YouTube Channel. I don't know what it is, but don't subscribe, and don't watch it," he said to conclude his interview.

So much for "love your own."

The bubbly Fil-Americans took the discussion on Twitter after a random tweet from a netizen.

Ross quickly reposted this, and tagged JDV with a message: "All publicity is good publicity!!! What’s your YouTube channel so I can block it?"

The veteran forward was quick to reply.

Meanwhile, JDV clarified to SPIN Life a day after that their exchange was all just for fun. He's thankful for everyone who got their inside joke.

Just plain wholesome stuff from the Beermen.

Their victory last night puts them at the fourth seed with a 6-4 record alongside Meralco, Alaska, and Magnolia.

