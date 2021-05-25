For Chris Newsome, Ilocos practices 'so near yet so far' from family

EVER SINCE the Meralco Bolts began their provincial training in Laoag, Chris Newsome has been yearning to visit his sweet home in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, a mere 30 kilometers away.

Because of the bubble setup, however, his mobility is limited.

So the Filipino-American guard has been trying his best to bridge the short but impassable distance between them.

On Sunday night, he sent relatives on his mother's side a lovely dinner.

“We are so near to each other, but unfortunately with the current circumstances of today, we are unable to see each other,” he said in a social media post.

His gift of food got all of them to sit down to a nice meal together — even if he wasn't able to join them personally.

He continued: “I can’t wait until the next time I get to see you all, but until then, just know I have you all in my heart and will always do my best to represent. Love you all!”

The 30-year-old is born of a Filipina mom, Carmelita Duque, and an American father, Eric Newsome. He grew up in the United States.

But of course, his mother's home province holds a special place in his heart.

“I miss being here in Ilocos and have been feeling the lover ever since we arrived,” he said.

The Bolts started their bubble training last May 16, 2021, they are also joined by their sister team, TNT Tropang Giga.

