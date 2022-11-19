Cebuana gem nets gold at Yale

KATAREENA Roska, a homegrown Cebuana who now calls Los Angeles her home bested 1,500+ delegates from over 65 countries to finish seventh overall at the recently concluded World Scholar’s Cup Tournament of Champions at Yale University in Connecticut USA.

The annual festival of learning is not an easy feat for this pint-sized Cebuana as she went through a series of grueling rounds conducted in Los Angeles, Europe, Africa and Asia over the year to select the finest scholars from participating schools.

Aside from finishing seventh, the proud Bisaya hauled gold medals in debate, team challenge and team super quiz. But the one award she’s very proud of is her cool fifth place finish overall in creative writing as she regularly pens a sports piece at Philboxing and Sports.ph

Like our Gilas Pilipinas Basketball team, Kat’s battlecry has always been” Para sa Pilipinas. Para sa Pamilya…Puso!

