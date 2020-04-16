To be honest, Samboy Lim's daughter Jamie would probably win a gold medal in dancing, too

IF Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim wasn’t in the mats throwing powerful kicks and punches, you’ll be sure to find her dropping bombs on the dancefloor.

Alongside utilizing her influence and resources to lend a hand during this lockdown period, the Filipina karate black-belter also reconnected with her childhood love: dancing.

Jamie posted a video of herself dancing to a hip hop song on her Instagram account, and man, she’s got some extraordinary moves. We're not surprised to find out that Samboy Lim’s daughter actually took it seriously before.

“I actually liked dancing when I was really young, I was really fond of it, I [even took] hip hop classes,” she told SPIN Life. Jamie even joined her high school’s official dance troupe, but had to quit after a year to focus on her academics and karate.

She added: “I even cried when I had to leave because I really didn’t want to. I was having so much fun and I really love it, I hope I could do more.”

The University of the Philippines summa cum laude graduate still has the flame inside her, though. To her happy surprise, she found out that it's never wavered through the years.

“Every time I dance, I feel happy. It makes me feel so free. I get to express myself. There’s so much emotion you could put into a piece [or] freestyle. Every time I hear a nice beat, I dance automatically, the dancer in me is always present,” she shared.

Street, hip hop, and femme are some of the 22-year-old national athlete’s favorite genres.

And just like every dancer at heart, Jamie still feels that extraordinary connection.

“It feels amazing to dance to beats, the obvious ones and the not so obvious ones. I love it when choreographies have parts that reveal hidden beats in music. Those that you don’t really hear at first but when you really listen you find it. Those are amazing, and so fun to dance,” she said.