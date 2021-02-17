Calvin Abueva all smiles as he announces Magnolia trade on Grethcel Soltones' IG

IT'S NOTHING but good vibes for Calvin Abueva, who shared this morning's shocking news to fellow San Sebastian graduate Grethcel Soltones,

'The Beast' sported a huge smile on his face when he joined the volleyball star on her Instagram Live on Wednesday night, in what is likely his first public acknowledgement of the trade that brings him to the Magnolia Hotshots.

Soltones was surprised to receive a share screen request from Abueva on her IG Live, which she immediately accepted.

"Magnolia na 'ko. Na-trade ako sa Magnolia, magkasama na kami ni Ian [Sangalang]," the 6-foot-3 bruiser opened the conversation as he flashes a smile.

Unaware of the news, Soltones was surprised, then invited Abueva out to celebrate.

He quickly answered: "Sige ayain natin si Ian, next week."

Abueva and Sangalang, alongside pal Ronald Pascual, were part of the famous 'Pinatubo Trio' of the Stags. Meanwhile Soltones is a former San Sebastian star who earned the team three beach volleyball titles and three MVPs.

Watch the livestream here: