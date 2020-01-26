Calvin Abueva personally prepares packed meals for Taal evacuees

AS he helped assemble containers of lumpiang shanghai and his own special adobo recipe just after midnight on Sunday, Calvin Abueva remembered the devastation of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption, almost nineteen years ago today.

“Bata pa ako nung pumutok ‘yung Pinatubo, and it’s really something big na biglang naglaho," he shared with SPIN Life. "Bata pa ako kaya wala akong nagawa. Ngayon, at least may kaya na akong gawin kahit papaano – it’s good na makakapag-ambag ako kahit konti sa kanila."

He, his family, and his staff at the newly opened Dampa ni The Beast at San Juan began preparing the packed lunches after midnight today just after the restaurant closed.

The 31-year-old forward then took his family and relatives to Taal early this morning to do an outreach program, bringing packed meals for affected families.

“Kahit wala ako masyado, magbibigay pa rin ako,” he said. “In this way, kahit papaano, nakakain sila, tsaka ako mismo ang nagluto ng mga pagkain, ‘yung iba kong kasama canned goods, tapos ako naman sa luto na."

Abueva also said that he’s used to shrugging off hateful comments other people say about him. He knows himself better, he said, and knows what it feels like to be in need as well.

“Wala na akong pakialam sa iniisip pa ng iba basta ako, ginagawa ko lang ‘yung part ko. Kung meron ako, e di give. Hindi ako nagpapasikat lang dahil alam ko din ‘yung pakiramdam nang nangangailangan.”

Still under indefinite suspension in the PBA, the Phoenix Fuel Masters star opened his restaurant, Dampa Ni The Beast, last January 19.