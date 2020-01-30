What's Calvin Abueva like as a boss? His resto staff reveals Beast's soft side

AT the newly opened Dampa ni The Beast restaurant in San Juan, the Silvoza couple work hand-in-hand to keep the restaurant running while raising an eight-month-old baby.

As the name suggests, Dampa ni The Beast is Calvin Abueva's latest business venture: a restaurant that serves simple, affordable fare. Who better, then, to reveal what Calvin Abueva is like as a boss than the Silvozas?

His on-court aggressiveness and intimidating aura is often mistaken as arrogance. Those qualities have arguably landed him in hot water in the PBA. So it's interesting to know what he's like as a manager — especially from a couple that doesn't just help him run his own restaurant, but also lives under the same roof as the PBA star, and even shares meals with his family.

“Sobrang bait po ni Sir Calvin, tinuturing niya kami bilang parte ng pamilya niya," Fe Silvoza, the restaurant’s food server, told SPIN Life. "Actually, nakatira po kami sa kanya: ako, ‘yung asawa ko na cook sa restaurant, at ‘yung baby po namin."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

She added, with a knowing nod to his hardcourt reputation: "Kung sa tingin ng iba, bad boy siya sa court, sa totoong buhay, sobrang bait niya.”

The 31-year-old Silvoza could only thank her lucky stars, having met Abueva only eight months ago. Since then, they didn't just find a new job, but also a new home.

Fe shared how it all started.

“Nagkakilala po kami kasi nagta-trabaho po ‘yung asawa ko sa dampa sa may Pasay. E madalas po silang pamilyang kumain doon. Nagustuhan nila ‘yung luto, tapos tinawagan nila ‘yung cook, ‘yung asawa ko, tapos nag-offer about dun sa plano nilang business.”

Abueva's generosity goes beyond employing the couple. “Siya na nga rin po minsan nagbibigay ng pang-gatas sa baby namin," she continued. "Minsan siya na din nag-aalaga, kasi magkakasama kami sa bahay, and may baby din sila."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

When asked about the Silvosas, Abueva claimed that it is only his way of extending his gratitude for the help the couple offers them.

“Sa akin ko na sila pinatira kasi tulong ko na din ‘yon sa kanila para hindi na sila mangupahan. Bale, tinutulungan nila ako, at tinutulungan ko din sila, ganon lang,” said the 6-foot-2 forward.

With an employer-employee relationship like that, the couple feels happy to be with Abueva in the business.

“Nag-e-enjoy po ako dito sa Dampa kasi nakakawala ng pagod ‘pag naiisip ko na pamilya ang tingin ng boss namin sa amin, happy lang kami dito. Masaya mag-serve sa mga tao ‘pag ganito kagaan ‘yung pakiramdam,” Fe said.