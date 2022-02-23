Bong Coo to receive her own commemorative stamp from PHLPost

ANOTHER legendary Filipino athlete will be immortalized with her own commemorative stamp.

Bowling great Bong Coo is set to be honored by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) by launching a stamp bearing her image on Saturday during the 75th anniversary of the country’s first postal stamp.

The event, part of the ‘SALAMAT-Pagpupugay sa mga Alamat’ series, will be held at the Philippine Post Office in Intramuros, Manila, where a similar commemorative stamp will be launched featuring PBA four-time MVP Ramon Fernandez.

The 73-year-old Coo, a four-time World champion and World Bowling Hall of Famer, is grateful for the honor bestowed on her by the PHLPost.

“I am honored to be selected by PHLPost to become part of the Living Legends Series commemorative stamp. I thank the Lord for this blessing. I am humbled and grateful” said Coo, who is chairperson of the Philippine Olympic Committee's Women in Sports Commission and Secretary General of Philippine Bowling Federation.

Coo is the latest Philippine athlete to be bestowed the honor after similar commemorative stamps were launched last year showcasing basketball icon Robert Jaworski, first Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, and the boxing trio of Olympic medalists Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam.

Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Norman Fulgencio confirmed Coo's selection to be included in the series of commemorative stamp last February 7 through a letter, stating she would be part of the 75th anniversary of the issuance of the first postal stamp in the Philippines.

“It’s a great pleasure to inform you that we’ll honor you with your own commemorative stamp as an outstanding Filipino. This is in line with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the first Stamp of the Philippine Republic,” Fulgencio said.

“We seek to give honor and respect to you and nine other honorees, who helped build our good nation, as well as recognize your great contribution to our culture, TV, and film industry during this occasion,” Fulgencio added.

Coo is hands down, one of the most decorated Filipino athletes of all time.

She was inducted into the International Bowling Hall of Fame in 1993 at the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame in Arlington, Texas.

In 2018, she was inducted into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame, while the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

She has been a member of the Philippine team for 28 years, winning a total of 78 medals earned in regional and world events, including back -to-back All Events titles at the World Championships.

Coo also won gold medals in Singles, Masters, and All-Events at the Asian Games, as well as two gold medals in Team, and an AMF Bowling World Cup.

She is the first Filipino athlete to be recognized twice by the Guinness Book of World Records.

