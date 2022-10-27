'Kung 'di ka volleyball player, anong ginagawa mo ngayon?' Alyssa, Denden, more answer

IF THE MULTIVERSE were real, these volleyball stars are probably out there making waves in places other than the court.

As the action gets exciting in the Premier Volleyball League, it becomes more and more evident how hard these players work day and night to sustain careers as pro players. But what if their lives had taken a different turn? Where do you think they would be at this time?

So #SPINAsks:"If hindi ka volleyball player, anong ginagawa mo ngayon?'"

Kath Arado, PLDT





"Police na ako ngayon. 'Yun talaga dream job ko since bata pa ako."

MJ Phillips, Petro Gazz





"I would be a streamer or gamer, playing Apex Legends."

Mika Reyes





"Nasa airlines ako. Flight attendant."

Denden Lazaro, Choco Mucho





"Probably still be in med school, or [already] a doctor."

Jem Ferrer, Choco Mucho

"Nagtatrabaho ako sa isang corporation."

Aby Maraño, F2





"Ngayon? Naghuhugas ng plato," she jokes. But seriously, she says, "Professor sa Filipino."

Alyssa Valdez, Creamline





"Singer ako. Abangan!"

Jia De Guzman, Creamline





"I [would] probably be a basketball player or a doctor."

Kim Kianna Dy, F2





"Traveling the world!"

Majoy Baron, F2





"Nagmomodel, full-time."

TOTGA (The One That Got Away) careers? With that grit and grind, it's never too late, idols!

WATCH: TOTGA jobs for PH volleyball stars

