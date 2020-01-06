Streaming DOTA secured Biancake enough funds to renovate her house

IN 2019, Tier One Entertainment’s streamer Bianca Yao became one of the faces of the Filipino gaming scene, with her Facebook page reaching up to 1.2 million followers.

She's come a long way from her early days in competitive gaming. Now, what was once just a hobby has secured her enough funds to renovate her house and invest in her future.

“I make a living out of it," the streamer, known online as Biancake Gaming, told SPIN Life. "‘Yung mga naipon ko sa gaming, ini-invest ko sa mga stocks ganon. Nakapagpa-ayos na din ako ng sarili kong bahay, and sobrang daming dumating sa akin when it comes to endorsements and branding."

At the IRL Awards 2019, she received the "Gaming Influencer of the Year" honors.

The 22-year-old Bianca first began gaming when she was 12 years old, and started shoutcasting in 2016. The next thing she knew, this hobby opened doors to more opportunities in the field.

Continue reading below ↓

Looking back to those early days, she admitted that things did not go well back then, and that she had to experience a long trial-and-error phase before finally deciding to pursue her path.

“Noong unang nag-try ako mag-compete, meron pang hindi nananalo, pero okay lang, tuloy pa rin ako," she said. "Then, a company approached me to be their shoutcaster, pero kulang pa rin, kaya nag-host ako ng mga on-site and online esports events."

Biancake continued: "After nun, nag-independent talent ako: nag-stream for a BPO company, and I fell in love with the idea, so I made my own channel then Tier One talent na ako ngayon."

With the esports reaching an all-time high this year, Bianca, who witnessed its progress from the start, is sure of one thing: the gaming scene in the country has no way to go but up.

In her opinion, it's not just growing in number, but also in quality.

Continue reading below ↓

She said: “If I were to compare it from 10 years ago, kita talaga ‘yung difference. Alam ko na marami pang pwedeng puntahan ‘yung industriyang ito and masaya ako na kahit papaano, nare-recognize na kami ng mainstream. This 2020, tingin ko mas magkakaroon pa ng idea ‘yung mga tao tungko sa industry.”