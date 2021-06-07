Yuka Saso gets boost from pal Bianca Pagdanganan

AS YUKA Saso made history in the 2021 US Women's Open, her duo, teammate, and pal Bianca Pagdanganan was behind her all the way.

The 19-year-old Filipina-Japanese ace beat Nasa Hataoka of Japan in the third hole of the playoffs to become the first-ever Filipino to win a golf major. She accomplished the major feat in the tournament on Monday at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Throughout the competition, Pagdanganan didn't just come to witness her performance. She also aired "live updates" of the event, posting a total of 28 Instagram Stories as Saso advanced through the competition.

From Saso's arrival in the field down to the awarding ceremony, Pagdanganan, who is four years her senior, came through.

Here are some samples:

The two's friendship goes way back. Their duo won gold for the country in the 2018 Asian Games, and have been repping the country in competitive golf since then.

In an article published by Golfweek USA right after the tournament, Pagdanganan shared that Saso's feat would be boost young Filipina girls' love for the sport in a country where hoops remains predominant.

“She just put the Philippines on the radar,” she said. “It just takes one person.”

Pagdanganan, an LPGA rookie, didn't qualify for the US Women's Open, but still attended in support of her "idol."

