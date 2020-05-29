Before Lockdown: UP's sassy spiker Louis Gamban continues to live his UAAP dream

In Spin.ph's 'Before Lockdown' series, we take a look at the "last two minutes" before sports was completely shut down around the globe. Athletes from the few games that were played this year look back on the last few days (and the last few games) before the new normal.

REMEMBER that sassy guy with an attitude from UAAP 82 volleyball opener?

That’s Louis Gamban, a University of the Philippines rookie, and he is a big dreamer.

After stunning the whole arena with his in-game attitude as UP bagged its first win during the opening day of UAAP season 82 volleyball tournament in March, Gamban explained that those fierce poses meant no harm to anyone.

In game where the Maroons routed Ateneo in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, he ended up powering the Diliman-based squad with 10 points, then immediately headed to the opposite side to make amends with Ateneo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The 19-year-old outside spiker never thought he would be living his dream to be in the stage of one of the country’s prestige volleyball leagues.

“Super fan lang talaga ako ng UAAP dati, ginagaya-gaya ko ko lang mga moves nila. Dati nga, pinagpapalit ko pa ‘yung chance ko maglaro sa labas para mag-stay sa loob at manood ng UAAP after school,” he revealed. “Tapos ngayon nandito na ako, personally, nakaka-proud. Naisip ko hindi ako nagkamali sa mga desisyon ko, worth it na pinagsabay ko to sa pagaaral, worth it lahat ng pinaghirapan ko.”

Gamban only started playing the sport in Grade 10. During his senior high school year, he joined regional meets in the University of Perpetual Help. The next thing he knew, he received an acceptance text from the UP-MVT, and that’s where it all began.

“Niyaya lang ako ng teammate ko na mag-tryout," he recalled. "Wala kaming idea talaga, by chance lang. Tapos ayon, nag-text sakin na bumalik and mag-training na kasama ang current players nila sa team.”

Continue reading below ↓

Gamban even had a hard time convincing his parents to let him continue in the sport.

“’Nung nagsisimula pa lang ako, ayaw nila, pero habang tumatagal natutunan din nila maging supportive sa akin, especially nung napanood nila ko sa UAAP,” Gamban said.

For this young dreamer, it was a journey that was put on hold due to the suspension of the games. Of two games played, UP ended with a 1-1 record after a victory over Ateneo and a loss from University of the East. But still, he continues to yearn for more as days pass by.

The Bulacan native said: Ang tagal naming pinaghandaan, pinangarap na makapag-laro sa UAAP. Super excited akong makabalik, sabik na akong magtraining, kailangan ko pang doblehin ‘yung effort ko.”

Nevertheless, Gamban is grateful for the chance to make himself known in the UAAP.

“Nakaka-receive ako ng messages na may na-i-inspire sa akin, may nakaka-appreciate ng talent ko, and thankful ako don. Magkikita-kita pa tayo.”

Continue reading below ↓

This is just the beginning of the Louis Gamban story.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.