Beau Belga is having the time of his life hosting 'Extra Rice'

WITH his trademark aggression, Beau Belga is a tough, feared opponent for Rain or Shine's on-court opponents. His brawny build has earned him the nickname "Mr. Extra Rice".

Off the court, Belga is also one of the nicest guys in the PBA.

It's these contrasting personas that make Belga such a joy to watch as he hosts his own sports show segment, Extra Rice.

“Sobrang tagal kong pinag-isipan kasi alam kong hindi madaling trabaho eh," he told SPIN LIfe. I don’t have experience when it comes to hosting, kaya nung una medyo nag-hesitate talaga ‘ko."

He added: "Actually it was the idea of Mico Halili. they just consulted me, asked me kung okay ako mag-host for it.”

The show, which started airing on October last year, features a one-on-one with Belga and a guest athlete (more often than not another PBA player), as they talk over food.

The veteran Rain or Shine bruiser was reluctant at first, but he accepted the challenge and is, so far, having the time of his life hosting the segment.

"Ngayon okay na, nagamay ko na. Nagiging natural na sa akin, normal na lang," he said.

The 6-foot-5 forward also shared a few hosting tips he has mastered over time: "Ang natututunan ko dito pagdating sa hosting, ikaw kailangan enjoy ka eh, kasi you have a guest na kailangan mag-enjoy din. Ikaw ang magra-run sa set niyo. So lagi kong sinasabi sa sarili ko, ‘pag ako nakita ng guest na nara-rattle, madadamay din sila so kailangan bawat episode, enjoyin ko para maging masaya. ‘Yun yung challenge ko dito."

As the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup opens in less than a week, the 33-year-old Belga would like to keep the ball rolling for his two careers, but still having basketball on top of his list.

“Since mag-All-Filipino na nga, I just need to manage my time properly, kailangan i-coordinate ang lahat, and know what my priority is, ito [basketball] pa rin,” he added.