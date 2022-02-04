WATCH: This basketball fan boasts a huge collection of PBA jersey replicas

ARIEL Morales started collecting PBA jerseys in 2010, and by 2022, he already had more than 600 in his possession.

His collection is mostly composed of replica jerseys from the '70s to the '90s. He and his friends work with a sewer to recreate them, but if you think that they have little value due to them not being originals, think again: Several of Ariel’s pieces have been signed by PBA superstars.

The first jersey he had made was a replica of what San Miguel Beerman Samboy Lim wore during the team’s 1989 Grand Slam win.

“The Skywalker” had signed it at one of his games.

“Sa tingin ko, mayroon akong around 30 jerseys niya na signed,” Ariel sharedwith Summit OG.

Morales doesn't own just one Jaworski PBA jersey

Another PBA superstar he has many autographs of is Robert Jaworski, who is famous for his stellar career with Toyota, and later on, Ginebra San Miguel.

Ginebra has a huge following, which is why the team’s jerseys are a huge part of his collection.

“Napa-recreate na namin ‘yong lahat ng jerseys starting from 1984," explained Morales. "Noong 1984, Gilbey’s Team pa ‘yong pangalan ng Ginebra.”

While the PBA is his first love, Ariel also has a collection of autographs of and photos with NBA stars. In both leagues, he only had praises for the players he met.

“Sa mga na-meet ko, wala namang snob. Talagang ang ganda ng experience ko noong na-meet ko sila, and talagang very accommodating lahat.”

Ariel collects basketball jerseys not just because he treats them as investments (both financial and emotional). For him, gazing at his collection is something that relaxes him whenever he feels stressed due to work.

“It’s to appreciate [basketball] more,” he said. “Ang kasiyahan talaga doon is ‘yong journey ko ng pag-collect, ‘yong pag-research ng mga designs noong unang panahon, saka ma-meet ‘yong players then makuha ‘yong autograph nila.”

