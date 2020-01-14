Back in the Blue Eagles' nest, Dave Ildefonso feels like he's gone full circle

THE decision was not an easy one, but Dave Ildefonso is glad to be back on old turf.

“I feel like I’ve gone full circle already,” he shared with SPIN Life. “I spent about five years of my life playing with these guys, and just talking about anything, so I’m really excited to be able to see them and play with them again.”

After graduating high school in Ateneo, where he was part of the Blue Eaglets, Ildefonso played for National University for two years — a stint that made his current decision even more agonizing.

“[W]ithout NU, I wouldn’t be who I am today — considering that Mr. Manny Sy, Mr. Hans Sy, and the whole NU community welcomed me with open arms,” he said.

As he joins the Tab Baldwin-led Ateneo collegiate squad, he'll be reuniting with former high school teammates SJ Belangel, Gio Chiu, Gian Mamuyac, Jascon Credo, and Jolo Mendoza.

But beyond the prospect of a homecoming reunion, Dave Ildefonso hopes that his transfer would just be the first step to greater things.

“What made me transfer really was my dream of playing internationally and representing the country,” he said.