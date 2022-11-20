Baldwin on Lazaro: It's intangibles, not stat lines, that make for an MVP

ON SUNDAY'S post-game press conference following their game against Far Eastern University, Ateneo head coach brought two-pointer Joshua Lazaro with him to the scrum, instead of best player Ange Kouame, who had 20 points, 14 boards, three dimes, and a block.

Baldwin was trying to make a point: Weighing the game's best player should go beyond the statistics.

"For me, it means, an incomplete player who plays with a lot of heart, who plays through pain, and that's to me, that what makes a guy an MVP. Not numbers. You guys all love the numbers, but to me it doesn't mean anything," Baldwin told the media.

Baldwin wanted people to pay attention to Lazaro's intangible contributions.

What Joshua Lazaro brings to the Blue Eagles, according to Tab Baldwin

"The inspiration, that's why Josh is here," he explained. "We needed inspiration. Ange was inspired by Josh. And, when your team needs that, we're just thankful that we've got several players, I believe, that can step into that role."

Baldwin bares that though Kouame led in terms of numbers, players like Lazaro brought their own contributions, especially inside the dugout.

"I've been around long enough to know that sometimes, it's that way. So, just thankful that guys responded," the three-time UAAP champion mentor continued.

"We have a happy dugout right now. There are guys in there that are reflective on their performance not being great, but they're still happy that we won."

Meanwhile, Lazaro said that he's just doing his job, the way his coach taught him to.

"During that stretch, nasa isip ko lang to do what the team needs, to give what the team needs. I just kept working, and I just did what I could to help the team," he said. "Like what he always says, he told us to do our jobs and focus on execution."