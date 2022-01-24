Asa Miller, PH's lone bet in Winter Olympics, is inspired by Hidilyn Diaz

IT'S alpine skier Asa Miller's second time to represent the country in the Winter Olympics — and right now, he says, there's nowhere to go but up.

"I just can't wait to represent the country at the games. I'm coming in far more confident this time, I definitely just want to show my improvement," he said on 'Together On Ice' press conference.

The 21-year-old is the lone Filipino bet to grace the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China this February 4 to 20. He is playing in two events, the slalom and giant slalom.

In 2018 Pyeongchang, Korea, he finished 70th out of 100 participants.

Miller, a Portland-born skier, secured his berth in this year's Winter Olympics after qualifying with a total of 160 points.

For the record, Miller is the first alpine skier to represent the PH in two Winter Olympics. The Philippines is also the only country without snow to consistently send representatives in the competition.

Asa Millar is inspired by Hidilyn Diaz

Miller says he's already studied the competition map and is certain he's grown better over the last four years.

He's also been training in the mountians for five hours a day, five times a week to prepare.

"I don't wanna have any placement expectations, but I just hope to display how much I've improved," he said. "It means the world to me to be able to represent my [roots]."

Miller, whose mom is a Filipina from Manila, is also getting extra motivation from the country's first-ever gold medalist in the Olympics.

"Watching Hidilyn Diaz take the gold, she's so inspirational, she's a huge inspiration and I'm so happy for her," he said.

The slalom and giant slalom events are dated February 13th and 16th. He will also be the country's flagbearer at the opening and closing ceremonies.

