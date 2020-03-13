WATCH: Arwind Santos posts coronavirus bulletin on Instagram

PBA veteran Arwind Santos has joined the call to stay calm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Miguel Beermen forward uploaded a video public service announcement on the COVID-19 situation through Instagram's IGTV.

"Pagkatapos po ma-postpone ng PBA at NBA, okay lang po 'yun," he said. "Ang importante po, ang buhay po ng bawat isa, ang buhay po ng kapwa Pilipino."

Shortly after the PBA canceled its games indefinitely over the virus threat, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santos went on to share a few reminders on how to deal with these circumstances: "Huwag po kayo masyadong mag-panic. Lagi po tayong magdasal mabuti. Manood lang po kayo ng mga balita at makinig lang po kayo ng mga radyo para malaman po natin ang tamang pag-iwas sa seryosong sakit na kumakalat ngayon."

He added, "Tayong mga magulang, nasa'tin po nakasalalay ang kaligtasan ng ating mga anak."

Continue reading below ↓

Watch the full video:

Before the abrupt suspension of the 2020 Philippine Cup, Santos led the Beermen — 18 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, five steals, and four three-pointers — to a statement win over the Magnolia Hotshots, 94-78, during opening night.