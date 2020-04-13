Arwind Santos just created a coronavirus-inspired, anti-bad vibes song

ARWIND Santos is vibin’ and it’s all good.

The San Miguel Beer veteran forward found himself a new interest to keep himself busy this lockdown: singing and dancing in front of the camera.

“Hindi ibig sabihin nito na nagse-celebrate ako sa kalagitnaan ng crisis," Santos said to SPIN Life, "pero napaka-importante ng positive vibes ngayon dahil alam natin na hindi normal ang takbo ng araw-araw, kailangan may pinagkakalibangan ka.”

He added: “Mahalaga na ang mga tao na hindi mawalan ng pag-asa, magtulong-tulong tayo at kaya natin lampasan ito.”

For the first video in his newly created vlogging channel, the 38-year-old skipper posted a video of him singing and dancing with his four children to a tune he personally created. The rap lyrics go: “Buong mundo’y naalarma na, coronavirus ay kumakalat na, hindi na biro, daming biktima, halina’t tayo magka-isa." And then on to the chorus: "Kaya naaaaatiiiiin ‘to.”

He explained that his video is merely a simple way to make people laugh during these tough times. After all, it doesn’t hurt to have a little comic relief.

Continue reading below ↓

Arwind, however, left a reminder to his supporters to use their time as home wisely, and encouraged them to appreciate the gift of family.

“Huwag nating kalimutang ngumiti or mag-enjoy kahit nasa bahay lang, mag-bonding sa pamilya, spend time sa mga anak, turuan sila magluto at iba pang gawaing bahay,” he said. "Ilibang ang sarili sa tamang paraan."

The seasoned player also shared that he has prepared more feel-good content for his channel.