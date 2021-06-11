In surprise Twitter announcement, Arnold Van Opstal hops on to OnlyFans 

TALK ABOUT life after basketball.

Former PBA player Arnold Van Opstal, who last played in 2018 for GlobalPort (now NorthPort) in a brief pro career, took to Twitter to announce his plans of launching his OnlyFans account.

"I am back! Here to announce my OnlyFans page cumming soon," he said in his tweet posted on June 8, reactivating a long-dormant account on the social media platform.

He also changed his Twitter banner image to the icon of the app.

The 29-year-old graduate of De La Salle University is a professional model, and is taking on a new chapter by joining the content subscription service.

OnlyFans allows content creators to earn money from users who pay a recurring fee to receive their content. It has a pay-per-view feature, and has often been used to distribute adult content.

Apart from the "cumming" comment, Van Opstal teased what kind of content fans will see on his OnlyFans: "From sweaty workouts to breezy sunset sessions. Stay tuned for more."

The 6-foot-9 was selected by San Miguel in the 2016 PBA special draft and won two championships with the Beermen before he was traded to GlobalPort for Von Pessumal.

He saw limited action with the Batang Pier before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

His collegiate career, though, was much more prominent. He won a UAAP championship with the Green Archers in 2013.

