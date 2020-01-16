Anjo Caram's birthday wish? A Meralco upset

BIRTHDAY boy Anjo Caram is hoping against hope that Meralco can still turn things around as Ginebra moves a win away from clinching the PBA Governors’ Cup title.

The Gin Kings proved too much for the Bolts, winning Game Four of the best-of-seven series in a lopsided fashion, 94-74, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

But Caram, who turned 29 just the day before, knows that wishing won’t be enough as they are down 1-3 in the series.

“We have to play better. Ang sama ng nilaro namin,” he admitted.

“We just have to fight together and fight through adversities and we have to want it more. We just have to play harder and sa effort din kailangan nandoon,” he added.

The Gin Kings had the game in the palm of their hands, taking advantage of the Bolts’ 19 miscues to cash in 27 turnover points.

Ginebra is looking to end the series on Friday and Caram can only wish that his birthday prayer would come true.

“Oo syempre isa sa mga wish ko ‘yun na manalo kami ng championship,” he said. “So hindi pa naman tapos, may chance pa. Stay positive lang na makabawi kami and we could take things around.”