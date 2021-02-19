TikTok priest rides on current trends with more than 900,000 followers

ORDAINED only on February 2020, Father Fiel Pareja only had a short time to do his regular priestly duties before the arrival of a global pandemic that shuttered churches and forced the devout faithful to stay at home.

But the parochial vicar at Balibago, Angeles City turned to tech to make do.

“I thought TikTok was for kids,” he confessed to Summit Media. “Those who like to dance, lip-synch, Dubsmash.”

Out of sheer boredom, Pareja uploaded his first TikTok video in May. Less than a year later, he’s amassed a following of almost 800,000... a number that's since climbed to 900,000 as of posting.

“I realized that I could use the platform to inspire and motivate,” he said. “Tutal, online naman lahat e.”

He regularly posts Bible verses, as well as a priestly or prayerly twists on whatever’s trending on TikTok.

His parish fully supports his advocacy, as they know that his online ministry is reaching out to a brand-new generation.

“I’m finding new ways to evangelize,” said Pareja. “I didn’t know that people would accept and love this kind of content.”

