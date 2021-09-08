Angela Lee weighs in on Denice Zamboanga-Seo Hee Ham decision

ATOMWEIGHT champion Angela Lee bared her thoughts on the Denice Zamboanga-Seo Hee Ham decision in last Friday's Grand Prix quarterfinals... and believed that Zamboanga may have "edged out" the win.

Nevertheless, she is waiting for the results of One Championship's official review.

"It's hard to say... It's a close fight," she said. "I did see Denice edging out the victory, but it was a close fight, both of them landed."

Lee said: "Yes, I do think Denice edged out the win, but neither of them were close to finishing the fight. If there was a near-finish, I think that would be the deciding factor. We’ll see what One decides."

Speaking from her own experience, the "Unstoppable" Lee said that "bad calls" from judges have always been present in the game, having been on the receiving end in a similar situation in the past.

"It's kind of hard when it goes to the judges' hands because there has been many bad calls before and I've been there, on the bad end of a decision, and of course, it’s frustrating," she said during a family media day on Wednesday.

Lee added: "That's why I make it to the point to finish because whe you leave it to the judges' hands, you're never gonna know what's gonna happen."

Zamboanga's loss to Seo Hee Ham became the talk of the town as fans voiced their anger over the result. Even One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong disagreed with the official call.

The fight is now under formal review.

This, according to Lee, is also just par for the course.

"Anyone who's on the bad side or the losing side of a bad decision is gonna call for it to be reviewed," she said.

