Alyssa Valdez, Santiago sisters miss fans, but vow to make best of bubble

THE SOUND of shoes squeaking against the rubber, the loud thumping of the ball, the whistles and calls were all back, but for the stars, one thing seems to be missing as they play: the ever-dynamic volleyball crowd.

This weekend, the Premier Volleyball League roared back into action successfully kicking off their Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

"It's so much different now," Alyssa Valdez shared. "Isa sa pinagkukuhanan namin ng inspirasyon talaga 'yung mga fans. 'Pag nakikita namin 'yung crowd, iba pa rin talaga 'yung motivation na binibigay nila so very unsual."

That's how the Creamline team captain described the feeling of playing inside the bubble.

On their opening game, Valdez nailed 17 attacks and three blocks for 20 points in the Cool Smashers' rout of Sta. Lucia, 25-18, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18.





Meanwhile, Jaja Santiago couldn't help but compare the situation to her experience in Japan.

"Ang daming bago for me kasi hindi kami bubble training sa Japan, so 'pag stressed ka at may anxiety or frustrayed, nakakalabas ka at unwind. Dito, parang hold mo lahat, sacrifice talaga, walang audience, wala 'yung nagchi-cheer sayo," the Ageo Medics import said.

No crowd, no fans — truly a setting alien to the Philippine volleyball scene.

But while Jaja's is still adjusting to playing without the fans, her sister Dindin is just happy to be back.

"For me, okay lang basta makabalik na 'yung Philippine volleyball, kasi ito 'yung inaabangan ng mga fans, so masaya [ako] kasi at least natuloy kahit pandemic, alam ko kahit nanonood lang sila sa TV, masaya na sila," Santiago-Manabat said.

Valdez, though, also shared that they like to believe the volleyball fans are enjoying as they watch in the safe spaces of their home. That is enough to motivate them to still give their best on the court.

Continue reading below ↓

"Naririnig naman namin 'yung mga teammates namin, and we feel like virtually nanonood din 'yung mga sumusuporta ng volleyball so yun na lang iniisip namin kaya 'yung energy talaga sa loob at labas kailangan intact. 'Yun yung kailangan namin para ma-survive ang bawat match," she explained.

The Chery Tiggo twin towers also pulled off a sister act to lead win over PLDT, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6, last Saturday.

