Alyssa, Santiago sisters reunion evoke memories of UST Girls super team

REMEMBER the University of Santo Tomas High School Girls Volleyball Team era that could've been a dream senior team had they all stayed on to become Tigresses? When Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, the Santiago sisters, and teammates gave Espana a golden five-year run at the championship?

For many of the players of the former UST-GVT, the friendship forged years ago is one that will last a lifetime.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

After more than a decade since they last teamed up as students, Alyssa Valdez, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Jaja Santiago, then deputy coach Kungfu Reyes, and more have kept in touch.

Over the weekend, the team, along with then assistant coaches Yani Fernandez and Kungfu, were spotted in a mini get-together.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alyssa, Dindin, Jaja, Almira Lajara, and Kami Sales-De Leon shared their group photos on social media.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The only one missing from the reunion were Fajardo and then UST head coach Francis Vicente.

Based on the Instagram stories that have been posted, it seemed that Valdez's family hosted a lunch for their reunion.

On their posts, the players, all looking happy, put captions like "Thomasian Bloods" and "Tiger Girls Volleyball Represent."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Earlier this month, the Santiago sisters led the Chery Tiggo as they made history claiming the first-ever professional volleyball title in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

Valdez's Creamline settled for first runner-up.

But that finals battle looked farthest in the mind of these volleyball stars on this night of laughs and nostalgia.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.