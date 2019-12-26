New dad Allen Durham excited to begin 2020 as a parent

AFTER steering Meralco to three blowout victories in the semifinals and booking a ticket to the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup, Allen Durham looks forward to booking another ticket of his own: home this time, to take care of his three-month old son.

“We won the series and we’re headed to the finals, it’s going to be a lot better this Christmas season,” he said.

He explained that he'll be flying back to the US to spend time with his family in Michigan.

At Ynares Center last December 23, the 31-year-old dynamo overthrew his TnT KaTropa on-court rival KJ McDaniels, averaging 34.4 points, 16.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the best-of-five semifinals series of the PBA Governor’s cup.

Taking things one step at a time, the two-time Best Import awardee shared that he is most excited to begin the coming year as a father to his son Boston Isaiah.

“For my next year, well, I just had a baby, I became a father last September, and I’ll focus on being a good father to him when I get home. I want to spend a lot of time with him,” he shared with SPIN Life. “I just want to watch him grow.”

The PBA is taking a two-week break from the holidays, with the Bolts facing off against the Gin Kings when the finals commence on January 8.