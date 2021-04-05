Alex Eala arrives in Switzerland to take on first $60K tournament

ONLY four months into 2021, and Filipina ace Alex Eala is already opening her ninth tournament.

After her short but sweet stint in the 2021 Miami Open, the Filipina teen tennis sensation has flown to Switzerland to make her debut in the W60 tournament in Bellinzona.

Since she began her pro journey last year, this will be her first W60. The tournament will be staged from April 5 to 11.

The teen tennis sensation shared a 15-second video clip on Instagram feed, announcing her safe arrival in the country.

Her entry in Bellinzona was an opportunity handed to her by the International Tennis Federation through the Junior Exempt Program, where the top junior players at the end of the year are entitled to a number of pro contests the following season.

Since she maintained her top 3 in the World Juniors rankings, Alex received three $25,000 opportunity and two $60,000s.

Just two weeks ago, she pulled off a promising performance in the qualifying draw of the Miami Open, but succumbed early to World No. 104 Viktoria Kuzmova in a thrilling three-setter match.

In a previous interview, though, the 15-year-old revealed that still gained more than she lost, and she’s taking the learning to her next competition.

“Competing in a higher level will help me improve my overall game, help me work harder. I'm leaving this tournament wanting to work harder and knowing what to work on,” she said.

Eala is looking to clinch her second pro title after she earned her maiden title last January in the W15 Manacor.

As her journey unfolds, she continues to improve her pro rankings. She’s currently at No. 737 in the Women’s Tennis Association, and No. 3 in the world juniors circuit.