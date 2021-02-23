Jumping 140 places in 2 weeks, Alex Eala improves ranking to WTA no. 763

AFTER just her fourth pro tournament this year, Filipina teen tennis ace Alex Eala improves her career-high rankings in the Women's Tennis Association. She's now among the top 800 in the world.

PHOTO: WTA

The 15-year-old jumped from No. 903rd to her current No. 763rd after capping off her fourth Singles tiff at W25 Grenoble, France. where she ended up as a quarterfinalist.

Continue reading below ↓

"Happy with my new WTA ranking!" she said in a Facebook post.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Prior to the $25,000 French tourney, she had a great experience in the three-week W15 Manacor in Spain.

Eala, World Juniors No. 3, even clinched her first maiden pro title, winning its first leg last January after beating home bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Continue reading below ↓

She also ended the remaining two legs at the quarterfinals stage.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Less than a week from now, the young ace will open another $25,000 contest in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain on March 1.

Including W25 Manacor, Eala is entitled to one more $25,000 contest and two $60,000s — an opportunity she earned after ending 2020 as one of the top players in the juniors program.