Alex Eala fronts the cover of Vogue PH’s November issue

JUST THREE issues in, and Vogue Philippines has put its first professional athlete on the cover.

Fronting the November 2022 issue of the newly launched fashion magazine is tennis wunderkind Alex Eala. “Rarity,” says Vogue PH’s cover slug. “From the Philippines to the world, Alex Eala conquers the courts.”

In the accompanying cover story, which you can read online, Eala spoke to the magazine from her stomping grounds in Mallorca, at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Alex Eala on what it means to represent PH on the world tennis stage

“I think it’s nice na may representation yung Pilipinas sa world tennis stage,” she said to writer Jacs Sampayan. “I think yung importante sa akin na makaka-relate sila. And whether that’s through a language or whether that’s through hitsura, whatever, pagkain, I think a big part of representation is makaka-relate sila. And that was just a little way that I can give back to them for all the support they have been giving me.”

Vogue also talked to Alex's family and coaches to paint a fuller profile of the young tennis ace.

The cover photo was shot by Edgar Berg.

Elsewhere in the issue, more female athletes get the nod from the global fashion mag, as Vogue's Audrey Carpio also talks to one-half of Team Sibol Wild Rift, who won a gold medal in last May's Southeast Asian Games.

Currently, Eala is in France for another pro series, the W80 Poitiers Internationaux Feminis De La Vienne. She is now among the final four after defeating Croatia's Ana Konjuh, 6-2, 6-3, Friday night (Philippine time).

Vogue Philippines’ November issue is out now for P595.

