Bros before foes: Pals Vic Manuel, Beau Belga wish each other good luck before big game

BROS before foes.

On-court rivals Vic Manuel and Beau Belga consistently remind themselves of that mantra as they again face each other on Thursday night. Alaska will take on Rain or Shine — their first matchup this PBA bubble conference.

"Goodluck later pare! #PBABubble #WeNotMe #Gameday," the Aces forward said in the caption as he posted a throwback photo with Belga.

The RoS bruiser quickly answered in the comments section. "Relax ka pare ah," said Belga, followed by a series LOL emojis.

That's sportmanship right there.

But it's not really the first time they showed camaraderie like that, despite being on the opposite sides of the court.

Just check out this post from two years ago:

The E-painters vie for their fourth straight win, while the Aces hope to improve their record to 3-2.

The two teams — along with co-promdis "Muscle Man" and "Big Beau" — will face each other at 6:45 p.m.

