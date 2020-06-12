Lady in viral 'introduce yourself' video shares love for sports

AIRA Lopez went viral on social media recently when a video of her introducing herself to the tune of The Show by Lenka reached 10 million views.

For sports enthusiasts, however, Lopez is also well-known as an avid triathlete who works as a flight attendant for Cebu Pacific. She is also a vlogger who now has 81,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Interviewed recently by Summit Media video journalist Jham Mariano, Lopez shared her passion for sports. In fact, she took up mass communications at Angeles University Foundation because of her dream of becoming a sportscaster someday.

“Before ako mag-college talaga, my dream is to become a sportscaster,” Lopez told Summit Media. “Sobrang fan kasi ako ng PBA. Nainspire ako sa mga courtside reporter and since mahilig naman ako sa sports, ‘yun ang naisip kong gawin. Gusto ko kasi paglaki ko, nasa field ako ng sports kaya mass communication ‘yung kinuha ko.”

When asked about the viral video, Lopez said it was actually during her college days in AUF two years ago where their professor asked them to introduce themselves in a unique way.

“’Yung video is two years pa. I remember theater arts ‘yung subject. Sabi ng prof namin, as part of our practicum exam, kailangan namin iintroduce ‘yung sarili namin in a most creative or most unique way. ‘Yung iba sumayaw, ‘yung iba kumanta. Since hindi ko kayang sumayaw ng mag-isa, I just came up with a song na lang na madaling kantahin with my own lyrics. Madali lang naman ‘yun since parang nag-story telling lang ako,” said Lopez.

Lopez was surprised with the reaction when she uploaded the video two years after.

“Nagulat na lang ako sa reaction ng mga tao. Ang daming natutuwa, na-LSS daw sila. ‘Yung iba, ginawa daw nilang ringtone,” said Lopez.