Slow-paced progress keeps Alex Eala afloat 

MATCH by match.

That is exactly how Alex Eala is taking it all in at this stage of her young career.

Two weeks ago, the teen sensation clinched the Roland-Garros French Open Girls Doubles title with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

The feat made it two of four for Eala. She won her maiden Grand Slam title with Indonesian duo Priska Madelyn Nugroho in the 2020 Australian Open.

And in less than two weeks, she's opening another chapter as she debuts in Wimbledon 2021.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I'm super excited to go to London, it's going to be my first time there, and my first time competing on grass," Alex said in a press conference facilitated by Globe Telecom.

While the pros competitions have already started, the juniors main draw will begin on July 5, 2021.

"That's going to be a new learning experience for me, I'll be going there not expecting anything. I'll take it match by match," the 16-year-old continued. For her, it's very important not to dwell on any win or loss, as each competition is a brand new battle.

Continue reading below ↓

Alex also shared that she's practicing in hard courts — much closer in terms of feel to Wimbledon's grass.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I should be able to adjust to it quite well. My team has been working on overall improvement," she added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Juniors world no. 3 is expected to compete in both Girls Singles and Doubles of the Wimbledon.

The Filipina ace began her year with her maiden pro title last January in the first leg of W15 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.