Agatha Wong and Jamie Lim team up to face a different battle

PHILIPPINE athletes Agatha Wong and Jamie Lim joined forces to brace for an even tougher battle this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalists decided to collaborate with each other for a common goal: Using their combined influence, following, and personal advocacies to create a fund-raising drive to give additional aid to beneficiary health facilities in this time.

Agatha and Jamie, who are both outspoken about national issues, will conduct a series of sports, health, and current updates discussion on their Instagram Lives which would touch upon their respective expertise, as well as suggestions from their viewers.

The five-episode campaign will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Continue reading below ↓

“We both wanted to help the frontliners at PGH (since it’s one of the main COVID-19 referral centers), and COVID-19 patients in Quezon City health facilities (since we’re both from QC)," Jamie told SPIN Life. "In addition, we also thought it would be an opportune time to inspire people with our experience as athletes and promote sports, especially to the younger generation.”

Seemed like the stars aligned for the wushu and karate athlete; they had been thinking of the same idea even before they touched base with each other

Lim said, ”I was thinking of ways I could give back to the country especially in these trying times. I thought using my platform as a national athlete would be best, and I immediately thought of Agatha! When I messaged her, it turned out she was thinking the same! So we started conceptualizing of what we could do, and we came up with this."

Continue reading below ↓

Added Agatha, “When Jamie contacted me saying she wanted to start a program to aid COVID-19 patients and frontliners, I immediately said yes. It’s not every day you get to work with a person who shares the same passion as you do ⁠— serving the country in different aspects other than sports!”

In this way, fans, followers, and participants can learn more about the sport, know their national athletes better, and even volley live questions to Agatha and Jamie.

“We immediately brainstormed what would be interesting, fun, creative, sharing our knowledge as athletes and as fellow Filipinos [who are] staying indoors and staying safe. I already had a vision for the fundraiser and was able to create this dynamic where we could connect more with people and this is what we came up with,” the wushu gold medalist said.

Donations are already open and ongoing. Jamie and Agatha vowed transparency, promising to post updates weekly on their personal Instagram accounts.

Continue reading below ↓