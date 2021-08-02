After difficult, worthwhile Olympic journey, Carlos Yulo promises he'll be back

NO medals for now, but Caloy Yulo definitely learned from the experience.

After he fell short of a podium finish in both floor exercises, his pet event, and vault, Carlos Yulo took to reflect on his Olympic debut.

"Hindi naging madali 'yung daang tinahak namin, pero sulit lahat ng pagod at iyak," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.

On Monday, August 2, Yulo finished in the fourth place of the men's vault event, where he scored a strong 14.866 in his second jump for a total tally of 14.716, falling short by only 0.017 points behind bronze medalist Artur Davtyan of Armenia.

Last week, Yulo also finished 44th in men's artistic gymnastics floor exercises, well outside the top eight that would make it to the final.

But the world artistic gymnastics champ was still grateful.

Carlos Yulo expresses his thanks

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa Panginoon sa mga biyaya na pinagkaloob sa akin. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa pamilya ko na patuloy na [suporta] sa akin. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa team ko dahil sa kanila natungtong ko 'yung pangarap ko na makapaglaro sa Olympics," he said.

"Babalik po akong malakas," promised Yulo, who is the first-ever Filipino gymnast to make it to the Olympic stage.

