'Nagsisimula pa lang ako': Caloy Yulo certain of bigger things ahead

"NAGSISIMULA pa lang po ako," were Carlos Yulo's exact words when he reflected on the journey that led him all the way to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this week, the top Philippine gymnast capped off his vault finals with a bang after a high-scoring second jump, where he garnered the highest points in the series.

However, his 14.866, combined with his first jump score, wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the podium.

The week before, Caloy also failed to secure a spot in the final of his signature event, floor exercises.

But he's definitely learned a thing or two from his maiden run in the quadrennial meet.

"May feeling na nanghihinayang kasi sobrang konti na lang nung gap nung points. Pero nakita ko 'yung potential ko, at 'yung kailangan ko pa i-improve sa lahat ng events. Isa 'yan sa pinakamalaking nakuha ko sa pagkakamali ko sa Olympics," the 21-year-old said in an interview with Noli Eala in the Power and Play TV show.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How Caloy Yulo overcame his blocks

He bared that after his first jump in the vault against eight fighters who were also vying for the podium, he was quick to brush off his jitters. That's how he was able to nail that spectacular second try.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"'Yun kasi talaga pinaka-iniisip ko, 'yung mapakita ko kung gaano kaganda 'yung gymnastics ko, na iba ako sa kanila," he said. "Nakakakaba talaga [sa Olympics], kahit gaano ka ka-preparado."

His overall finish has left him hungrier for more.

"Kapag natikman mo, babalik-balikan mo 'yung feeling, hindi pwedeng isa lang. Gusto mo, kapag tumayo ka ulit don, ikaw na 'yung magta-top, ikaw na 'yung hahabulin," Yulo declared.

In fact, the 21-year-old gymnast revealed that he's already back in training today, after just a couple of days off.

Yulo will be staying in Japan to prepare for a competition there next month, as well as the World Championships on October, to be held in Kitakyushu.

Continue reading below ↓

Caloy also shared that he's looking to expand his expertise in vault and in parallel bars as well.

"Tatlo talaga yung kaya kong pasukan, alam ko sa sarili ko na hindi na lang floor yung special para sa akin," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.