High school grad who proudly took viral pic with dad: ‘Pahalagahan niyo ang mga magulang’

WHEN GUILLERMA Idias — or Jill, as she’s known to her family and friends — graduated from senior high school last week in Manlapay, Dalaguete, Cebu, little did she know that an appreciative picture she shared with her father, backhoe operator Florentino, would go viral.

During her graduation from Manlapay National High School, Florentino came straight from work to be with her on her special day, but demurred when she asked to take a photo with him.





Continue reading below ↓

“Sabi ko kay Papa, ‘Picture tayong dalawa (sabay smile),” she wrote on her now-viral post. (Filipino translation from Balita.net.ph.) “Tapos sabi ni Papa ‘Wag na lang kasi hindi ako nakapagbihis, ang dumi at ang basa ko pa’ pero sabi ko sa kaniya ‘Eh ano naman kung marumi ang damit at basa na, wala akong paki, hindi kita ikinahihiya, bahala na kahit hindi ka pa nakapagbihis.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Added the graduate: “Thankful ako na nandito ka sa graduation ko, kahit na pagod ka galing sa trabaho, dumiretso ka talaga sa graduation ko, kahit na basa ka pa, Pa. I love you Papa.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pic of Guillerma Idias and her dad touches the hearts of many

Her simple post went on to touch the hearts of many, including Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

Continue reading below ↓

The company — which also sponsors numerous athletes and sports leagues, including Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 — flew a team to Manlapay, Dalaguete, to give Idias a cash reward, as well as a pledge to shoulder her college tuition.

As for her message to young people like herself, she said, “Pahalagahan niyo ang inyong mga magulang kung anuman sila kasi kung anuman meron sila, binibigay nila sa atin. Paramdam natin lagi na mahal natin sila hindi lang sa salita kundi sa gawa.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.