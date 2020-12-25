Home is where the heart is for PBA stars in this most unique Christmas

THERE's no place like home, especially in a time of pandemic.

For nine months and counting, the country has been under a lockdown as it continues to attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases. Sadly the Philippines still has the second highest number of cases among Southeast Asian nations.

After roughly two months of having to work inside a bubble in Pampanga, which ended early in December, PBA players celebrated this year's Christmas day the simplest and modest ways possible -mostly in their humble abodes with immediate family.

Check them out:

Ginebra's all-around guard Stanley Pringle continues annual tradition spending his holidays with cousin actress Maja Salvador.

Big Game James Yap flew back to Italy to be with his family and celebrate the Christmas Day there.

TNT's Troy Rosario and Terrafirma's CJ Perez continue their duties of being a 'girl dad' to their two daughters and wives.

Meanwhile, Alaska star Vic Manuel's family sported Aces red during Christmas eve.

Marc Pingris, who skipped the bubble season due to an injury, shares lovely family picture with his adorables pets.

Phoenix's Jake Pascual also made it small and simple with his family of four.

Magnolia star Mark Barroca shares love with his wife and children, airing his gratitude on Instagram.

Meanwhile, new dad Allein Maliksi of Meralco Bolts kept it simple in his first Christmas with his son.

Check out how this father of four, veteran Ginebra skipper Joe Devance, did it this year.

Love is in the air as Scottie Thompson celebrates the season with longtime partner.

Fur dad Kiefer Ravena of NLEX also shared an adorable photo of him with his puppy Blake.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. spends first Christmas together with partner Maika Rivera.