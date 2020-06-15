Zion Williamson basketball card reportedly sells for $99,800, or P5.02 million

WITH just nineteen games under his belt, the hype for the New Orleans rookie is real.

Darren Rovell of sports betting site The Action Network reported that the winning bid for a signed Zion Williamson “National Treasures” edition basketball card closed at a whopping $99,800, or around P5.02 million.

In the comments thread, user @Johnnyoeleven helpfully explained why the card could have commanded such a high price.

Continue reading below ↓

“True Rookie Patch Autograph from the top of the line basketball card set. 'Regular' rookies go for a few thousand dollars. Rookies like [Ja] Morant and Zion go for tens of thousands,” the user said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Still, it’s a big stretch to go from “tens of thousands” to “almost one hundred thousand.” While it’s certainly not the most expensive basketball card — remember when you used to collect those? — in existence, it’s certainly a hefty sum for a guy who only made his NBA debut last January 22.

Before games were called off, Williamson averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Williamson made another kind of debut just last week, when he, or rather, his sweat-drenched in-game model, became the banner athlete for the first look at NBA 2K21 running on the PS5.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Pelicans are among the teams expected to return in NBA's truncated season comeback later this year.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.