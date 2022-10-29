Valientes extend help to Typhoon Paeng victims in Zamboanga

At the height of Typhoon Paeng’s havoc, the athletes of Mindanao-based Zamboanga Valientes took time out to extend a helping hand to victims of flooding in their area.

Zamboanga Valientes help Typhoon Paeng victims

Thru the Valientes Cares program, the players first braved the floodwaters in Barangay Ayala Saturday where they delivered food and relief packs to affected residents.

“Nakita kasi namin na ang daming dapat na tulungan so since I know physically fit ang ating mga players, I asked them if they are willing to wade through floodwaters so we can help, and they said yes. So ayan, they are there,” said Valientes patron Junnie Navarro, who is in Australia at the time of the interview.

"Nakakatuwa kasi tulad ni Denver Cadiz ang star point guard ng Valientes na sobrang bilis sa court ay sobrang bilis din sa pagtulong sa kababayan. Pure heart talaga sila," he added.

Among the top Valientes cagers who came to the rescue were Champions League 3x3 titlist and PBA 3x3 mainstays Jeff Bernardo and Vismin Cup superstar Denver Cadiz who were assisted by teammate Neil Jumaoas and coches Joseph Romarate, Diego Robelino and Shayne Romarate and Adeline Tuayon.

Aside from the Zamboangueño ballers, also expected to lend a hand are world Bantamweight contender Jonas Sultan and his other Valientes boxing stablemates in different activities which are beamed at the Valientes’ Facebook page.

“This is a concerted effort of the team, when I say team, yan yung players ng basketball namin, boxers and mga coaches plus yung management ng Valientes,” said Navarro, who also received help from Rotary Makati EDSa president and Ambassador Club of Melbourne founder Cory Navarro.

The Valientes also distributed relief goods to displaced flood victims in Barangay Tugbungan and Mormons Drive in Barangay Tetuan.

“Bukas (Sunday) sa Barangayan Boalan kami, dun nakatira yung isa pang Valientes player at dating UAAP guard na si Gino Jumaoas.

Navarro, who was behind the epic Valientes vs Mas Phenomenal exhibition game held in Zamboanga last month, said this is just part of their efforts to give back to their kababayans and their unwavering support to Valientes teams and boxers.

In fact, Navarro bared that they were supposed to come up with Dayo Serye sequel of the Valientes-Mavs exhibition match but decided to postpone so they can divert their funds to the victims of the calamity.

“Cancel muna ang dapat boxing event at dayo series ng Valientes para ibigay ang tulong sa mga kababayan. Andyan lang naman ang mga games, we can have it some other time,” he said.

