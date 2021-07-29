Zamboanga City to erect statue in honor of Hidilyn Diaz

ZAMBOANGA City is set to erect a statue in honor of Hidilyn Diaz following her gold-medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.

Hidilyn Diaz statue

City councilor Elbert Atilano confirmed the development in an interview with Peter Lucas on Radyo Pilipinas 2.

Atilano is also one of Diaz’s first coaches in her hometown of Zamboanga City before she became the golden girl of the Philippines in the Olympics.

Atilano said the city plans to build the statue in a well-populated area so that Diaz can serve as an inspiration especially to the youth.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

“Maliban doon sa commendation at resolution for commendation, pinag-usapan na ‘yung rebulto,” said Atilano.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“May resolution na to instruct the city engineer office and other branch of government to look at a place kung saan ilalagay ‘yung rebulto para makita ng mga bata,” said Atilano.

The homecoming of Diaz in Zamboanga may have to wait as the Filipina weightlifter is required to take a mandatory seven-day quarantine at Sofitel.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.