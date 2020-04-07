LIST: Supermarket schedules for Holy Week

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

In case you might have forgotten, Holy Week starts is from April 5 to April 12. If you're planning on buying groceries anytime within the week, you should know that some supermarkets won't have its regular ECQ schedule during Holy Week.

Here's a guide on major groceries' operating hours during Holy Week:

Metro Stores

Metro Supermarket, Super Metro Hypermarket, Metro Market, Metro Fresh n Easy

April 8: adjusted store hours (except these branches)

April 9: 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (Super Metro Calamba)

April 9: 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (Metro Market! Market Supermarket, Metro Marquee Mall Angeles Supermarket, Metro Alabang Town Center Supermarket, Metro Ayala Malls Feliz Pasig Supermarket, Metro Supermarket Mandaluyong, Metro Market Plaza 66, and Metro Fresh N' Easy Lawton)

Continue reading below ↓

April 10: CLOSED

April 11-12: adjusted store hours (except these branches)

Follow The Metro Stores for more updates.

Puregold

Puregold Extra, Puregold Junior, and Puregold Price Club

April 8: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

April 9: 6:00 am until 1:00 pm (Puregold Price Club - Candaba)

April 9: 8:00 am until 5:00 pm (Puregold Extra - Florida Blanca, Puregold Extra- Apalit, Puregold JR, Puregold JR - Angeles, Puregold JR - Balibago, Puregold JR - Cafe Fernandino, Puregold JR - Guagua, Puregold JR - Lubao, Puregold JR - Magalang, Puregold JR - Masantol, Puregold JR - Pandan, Puregold JR - Porac, Puregold JR - San Fernando,, Puregold Minimart - Calibutbut, Puregold Minimart - Sta. Rita, Puregold Price Club - Angeles, Puregold Price Club - Arayat Pampanga, Puregold Price Club - Bulaon, Puregold Price Club - Central Town Angeles, Puregold Price Club - Mabalacat, Puregold Price Club - Macabebe, Puregold Price Club - Magalang, Puregold Price Club - Sindalan, Puregold Price Club - Mexico Pampanga, Puregold JR - Sto. Tomas Pampanga)

Continue reading below ↓

April 9: 8:00 am until 6:00 pm (Puregold JR - Calanipawan, Puregold JR- Marasbaras, Puregold Price Club - Borongan, Puregold Price Club - Carigara, Puregold Price Club Alang-Alang, and Puregold Price Club - Tacloban)

April 9: 9:00 am until 6:00 pm (Puregold JR - Dulag, Puregold Price Club - Bato, and Puregold Price Club - Kananga)

April 10: CLOSED

April 11-12: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Follow Puregold for more updates.

Robinsons Supermarket

April 9: CLOSED

April 10: CLOSED

Follow Robinsons Supermarket for more updates.

Rustan's Supermarket

April 6-8 and April 11-12: 9:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m. (The Grove, Ayala The 30th)

April 6-8 and April 11-12: 11:00 a.m until 7:00 p.m. (Uptown BGC)

April 6-8 and April 11-12: 9:00 a.m until 6:00 p.m. (Alphaland, Ayala-Alabang, Banawa, Cebu Ayala, Central Square, Century Makati, Connecticut, Corinthian Hills, Eastbay, Eastwood, Festivewalk, Glorietta Makati, Greenbelt, Katipunan, Leonard Wood, Magallanes, Met Live, Mille Luce, Oakridge Mandaue, P.Guevarra, Paseo Center, Rockwell, San Antonio, Santolan, Shangri-La, Tomas Morato, Two Central, and Westborough)

Continue reading below ↓

April 9: CLOSED

April 10: CLOSED

Follow Rustan's Fresh for more updates.

Shopwise

Shopwise and Shopwise Express

April 8, April 11, April 12: 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (San Pedro)

April 8, April 11, April 12: 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (Sta. Rosa and Cebu)

April 8, April 11, April 12: 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (Limketkai and Cagayan De Oro)

April 8, April 11, April 12: 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (Quezon Avenue, Bagong Silang, Bagong Silang Phase 2, Jackman Munoz, Fairview, San Lorenzo, Hillside - Antipolo, M. Alvarez, Maginhawa, Maypajo, Buhay na Tubig - Cavite, Pampanga, Lancaster, Malolos, Talaba, Guagua, Market City - Tarlac, Matatalaib - Tarlac, Basak - Cebu, Newton - Cebu)

April 8, April 11, April 12: 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Alabang, Makati, Araneta, Antipolo, Sucat, Commonwealth, Imus, Lancaster, San Fernando, Batangas, Circuit, Amigo, C. Raymundo, Cityland - Santolan, Mercedes)

April 9: CLOSED

April 10: CLOSED

Continue reading below ↓

Follow Shopwise for more updates.

SM Supermarkets

SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket, and Savemore

April 9: CLOSED

April 10: 7:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. (Savemore Market Morong)

April 10: 8:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. (SM Hypermarket Muntinlupa)

April 10: 8:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. (Savemore Market Sta. Ana)

April 10: 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. (Supermarket Cherry Antipolo, SM Supermarket MAAX, SM Supermarket Masinag, SM Supermarket San Jose Bulacan)

April 10: 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (SM Supermarket Aura, SM Supermarket Cherry Shaw, SM Supermarket Cubao, SM Supermarket Fairview, SM Supermarket Makati, SM Supermarket Manila, SM Supermarket Marikina, SM Supermarket Megamall A, SM Supermarket Megamall B, SM Supermarket North EDSA, SM Supermarket Novaliches, SM Supermarket San Lazaro, SM Supermarket San Mateo, SM Supermarket Sangandaan, SM Supermarket Southmall, SM Supermarket Sta. Mesa, SM Hypermarket Alabang-Zapote Road, SM Hypermarket Bicutan, SM Hypermarket Cainta, SM Hypermarket Cherry Congressional, SM Hypermarket Deca Mall, SM Hypermarket Fairview, SM Hypermarket FTI, SM Hypermarket Jazz, SM Hypermarket Las Pinas, SM Hypermarket Makati, SM Hypermarket Mall of Asia, SM Hypermarket Mandaluyong, SM Hypermarket Monumento, SM Hypermarket North EDSA, SM Hypermarket Novaliches, SM Hypermarket Pasig, SM Hypermarket Sucat, SM Hypermarket Sun Residences, SM Hypermarket Taytay, SM Hypermarket Valenzuela, Savemore Market PM Cainta, Savemore Market Ardi Cainta, Savemore Market IMall Antipolo, Savemore Market P.Tuazon, Savemore Market Nepa Q Mart, Savemore Market Cyberwest Quezon City, Savemore Market Binangonan, Savemore Market Tanay). See the list of SM stores located outside NCR and branches.

Continue reading below ↓

April 11-12: 9:00 a.m. until 7: 00 p.m. (except these branches)

Follow SM Markets for more updates.

S&R Membership Shopping

April 8: 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

April 9: CLOSED

April 10: CLOSED

April 11: 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

April 12: 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Follow S&R Membership Shopping for more updates.