Your best chance to make a change in this country comes on May 1

THE CURRENT pandemic has been eye-opening for many citizens — and not just netizens — in the country.

In a crisis that’s paralyzed almost the entire country, the machinery of government has been laid bare like never before. In many cases, at many levels, it turned out to be slow, creaky, or sometimes even non-existent. But in others, too, there was clear competence and steady leadership at the helm — a well-oiled machine, built to serve the people.

And if you were, at any point since COVID-19 arrived, unhappy with any of your elected officials, the best time to act arrives next week: The COMELEC is reopening voter registrations on May 1.

Suspended for a time because of the enhanced community quarantine, the COMELEC is once again throwing open its doors for voters who aren’t yet registered for the 2022 elections.

It’s a crucial one: we will be electing a new president, vice president, a fresh batch of 12 senators, plus your congressional representative. Mayors, vice-mayors, and councilors will also be up on the ballot.

Again, registration is open for any Filipino citizen who is at least 18 years of age on or before May 9, 2022, a resident of the Philippines for at least one year, and living in the place where he/she will be registering to vote for at least six months following the national and local elections.

The main COMELEC office as well as its satellite offices will be open from Monday to Saturday, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here’s a list of the commission’s satellite offices.

If you're already registered (or if you aren’t sure), you can check your precincts through the COMELEC's online precinct finder.

It’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Register to vote, and next time at the polls, to paraphrase Gandhi, vote the change you want to see in the world.