Despite drone crash, Xzar Lim takes followers to bike camp in Pulong Pasig

PULONG Pasig is considered as one of the most beautiful uninhabited islands in Luzon. Located in Calauag, Quezon, the island has clear water and white sand beaches that will certainly be a relaxing adventure to tourists.

In her recent vlog, video creator Xzar Lim gave her subscribers a glimpse of what Pulong Pasig looks while on a bike.

Take a look:

The video showed Lim, also known as the Bike Wanderer of the Philippines, and her friends taking a three-day camp at Pulong Pasig. The group took a bike ride to the northernmost tip of Calauag, her hometown, before going on a boat ride to the island.

While the trip was done before Quezon was put under GCQ, it was was not without hiccups. Lim’s drone flew off-course and crashed.

They also had to camp out at Pulong Pasig with a very tight budget.

“Ang pinaka-relaxing at pinakamalungkot na bike trip ko sa lahat,” wrote Lim on her YouTube channel. “Nag-bike camp kami sa remote island dito sa Calauag, Quezon for three days na walang pera. Panuorin niyo kung paano kami nakasurvive.”

Nevertheless, Lim enjoyed the adventure, having gone to the island for the very first time through biking.

“Hindi ko alam na may mga ganitong lugar na ngayon ko lang napuntahan sa tulong ng bisikleta,” said Lim, who has more than 30,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel as of April 21.

