Title changes galore, but Head of the Table is still on top after WrestleMania night two

CLOUDS have cleared, and as the dust settled, Roman Reigns remained as the head of the table.

Reigns reasserted his position at the top of the card as he successfully defended his Universal Championship in an amazing triple threat main event at night two of WrestleMania Monday (Manila time) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

It was an impressive performance from the defending champion. But still, he needed help from his cousin Jey Uso before delivering a Spear and a Con-chair to Edgem before draping the Royal Rumble winner over Daniel Bryan and pinning both of his challengers to end the night on top.

Reigns' victory continued his dominating title run as the fans cheered him on as the celebrations began despite being a heel.

It's a stark contrast to his past WrestleMania finishes where he got booed out of the building despite his triumph.

In the undercards, three of the five championships changed hands in the second of the two-night event as the WWE welcomed back fans in attendance for the grandest stage of them all.

Rhea Ripley stamped her mark and stunned Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship.

She redeemed herself after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last year.

Apollo Crews also needed help from a mysterious intruder to best hometown bet Big E in their Nigerian Drum Fight to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus also hit a Brogue Kick on Riddle mid-air to capture the United States Championship.

Although it paled in comparison to the day prior, Night Two also had its fair share of moments.

The Fiend returned to its old form, but shockingly lost to Randy Orton after a confusing distraction from Alexa Bliss.

Celebrity Logan Paul also got floored after a Stunner from Kevin Owens, who was fresh off his victory over Sami Zayn.

We don't know about you, but we're just happy to see WrestleMania get through without any rain delays this time out.