Ponchos, cages, and whips welcome fans back for WrestleMania night one

OF course it had to rain.

After a year, a month, and a day-long wait, fans were back for the showcase of the immortals as WrestleMania 37 finally rolled out on Sunday (Manila time) before 25,675 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

But as high as the excitement was for the first night, rainy weather put a literal dampener on the pandemic-era event, delaying the scheduled start for 45 minutes as the broadcast crew had to scamper and fill time as they waited for the storm to stop.

Heck, even ponchos were brought out not just for the fans but everyone inside the arena.

But when the skies finally cleared, all eyes were glued to the action on the ring.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre set the tone for the night with their hard-hitting war, with Lashley retaining after McIntyre passed out to the Hurt Lock.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins also stole the show with a banger match, which saw the Swiss Cyborg finally get his WrestleMania moment.

Braun Strowman also ripped a part of the steel cage before throwing Shane McMahon from the top of the cage to silence his foe.

Even Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny showed that he's just as ready to put on a show, earning him and Damian Priest an impressive victory over The Miz and John Morrison.

But night one belonged to Bianca Belair, who captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks in the main event.

It was a history-making moment with two Black women main eventing the grandest stage of them all.

Yet it was Belair, this year's Royal Rumble winner, who had her hands raised in the end, whipping Banks with her braids before hitting the KOD.

Through it all, it was a refreshing sight to see fans in attendance, and we can't wait what's in store for night two tomorrow.