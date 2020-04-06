Zero attendance, maximum emotions at WrestleMania 36's final night

BUSINESS picked up where it left off for Night Two of WrestleMania 36, and it certainly lived up to the hype.

The fans may still not be in attendance, but emotions more than made up for it.

Just look at how the show closed: with Drew McIntyre triumphantly celebrating his newly won WWE Championship ⁠— the first Scot to do so ⁠— with the WrestleMania logo and a still knocked out Brock Lesnar in the background.

"Everyone's here with me tonight," said McIntyre as he raised his newly won title.

That hard-hitting 4-minute and 35-second affair, capped off by three consecutive Claymore kicks on Lesnar, was the starmaking performance everyone expected from the Scottish Terminator, showing why he's always been one of the most sought after standouts dating back to his first tour of duty earlier in the decade.

Speaking of emotions, how about the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton?

Continue reading below ↓

For 40 minutes, the intricate story between the two ⁠— from Edge's return from a nine-year retirement from a neck injury to Orton's brutality in his quest to put his old partner out of his misery ⁠— all came to a head as their fight took them to all corners of the WWE Performance Center, finally ending on top of a trailer truck when Edge hit a Con-chair-to on Orton... the same move that kickstarted this rivalry.

Charlotte Flair set the tone for the second night as she forced Rhea Ripley to submit to her Figure Eight and claim the NXT Women's Championship, one of the most surprising finishes in the event.

Burly power-hitter Otis also provided a heartwarming moment as he not only punished Dolph Ziggler in their match and also got a kiss from his coveted beau, the dazzling Mandy Rose, as they made their way to the back.

Continue reading below ↓

Even the host, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, got his piece of the action and won the 24/7 Championship.

And of course, how can we not talk about that Firefly Fun House match?

Bray Wyatt took John Cena, and the viewers for that matter, to a fever trip.

Continue reading below ↓

The match brought back Cena's old personas, from his debut as a greenhorn against Kurt Angle to the the Doctor of Thuganomics, as well as Wyatt channeling his old Eater of Worlds self.

Heck, Cena even acted like Hollywood Hulk Hogan of the NWO at one point. What's got to be one of the craziest matches in WWE history ended only with "The Fiend" choking Cena out with the Mandible Claw.