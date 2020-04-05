MMA champs react to opening night of historic WrestleMania 36

WE told you so.

Everybody expected a cinematic approach to the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and boy did they deliver.

The main event of the first night of WrestleMania 36 is easily one of the best produced matches outside of the squared circle and garnered mostly positive reviews from the public.

First of all, it saw the return of Biker Taker, with The Phenom coming to the match in his motorcycle, reminiscent of his American Badass persona of the early 2000s.

Making the return more special was his arriving to Metallica's "Now That We're Dead."

Continue reading below ↓

It only went north from there, with Styles and his OC cohorts Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows summoning druids, and, of course, The Undertaker dialing up his mystical powers, which have made him one of the most captivating wrestlers for the better part of the past three decades.

So enthralling was the match that even former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez couldn't help but share their awe.

Continue reading below ↓

But it wasn't the lone spotlight of the night.

Braun Strowman bucked four spears from Goldberg and responded with four powerslams of his own to win the Universal Championship.

Becky Lynch also survived a tough fight against Shayna Baszler to extend her reign as the Raw Women's Champion, which has now lasted a year since she won the belt from Ronda Rousey.

Continue reading below ↓

But the show-stealer of them all was the gutsy elbow drop Kevin Owens took from the WrestleMania sign to a prone Seth Rollins on the announce table, which easily was the best moment inside the WWE Performance Center.

We don't know about you, but that's quite a high bar set for Night Two.

Continue reading below ↓

We're looking at you, John Cena and Bray Wyatt.