This is how a closed-door WrestleMania 36 will look like

Even with major events getting suspended left and right due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has decided to push through with WrestleMania 36.

This year's edition of WrestleMania was originally scheduled to go down on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Instead, the COVID-19 situation prompted the professional wrestling promotion to move "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

According to a recent update on WWE's official Facebook page, "WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view," with only "essential personnel" present for production.

You might ask, "How can an event, whose success is basically built on the cheers and jeers of fans, even happen without a live audience?" Well, apparently, WWE had already held its latest SmackDown and Raw shows at the official training facility for the first time in the promotion's history, and the results were amusing to say the least.

Ever wonder what a wrestling match in an empty arena looks like? Just like that leaked pre-show rehearsal — only with higher production value and better camera work:

A 10-man tag team elimination match behind closed doors, featuring wrestlers from the cruiserweight Live 205 brand, was as ridiculous as you would have imagined:

If not for world-class sports entertainers like WrestleMania legend The Undertaker, a simple match contract signing like this one below may have been less watchable:

Two of the biggest names in professional wrestling, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, shared their thoughts on performing without the WWE Universe: