Black Mamba, Hall of Famer, girl dad: World pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday

IT FEELS so long ago since the untimely demise of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Since the father-daughter pair were killed in a California helicopter crash in January 2019, the world was upended by the coronavirus crisis. The team to which Kobe devoted his entire career has gone through a bubble championship and a current rejiggering, bringing in Russell Westbrook — who, the former Wizards star revealed, once spoke with Bryant about playing for the Lakers.

August 23 would have been Kobe’s 43rd birthday. Many athletes posted their own tributes to the late superstar, who continues to exert an outsize influence on basketball and beyond.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

'Amor Eterno': Kobe's widow posts a heartbreaking message to her late husband

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Naomi Osaka posts a captionless picture of the NBA great

So, too, did new Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe’s team kicked off a series of Black Mamba tribute posts with this birthday greeting

Kobe’s home stadium reminded fans: #MambaForever

Continue reading below ↓

Dodgers commentator Vin Scully posts a different kind of Kobe moment

Here’s another rare Kobe moment

Continue reading below ↓

NBA 2K posts a pensive screenshot of the in-game Kobe

Ice Cube’s son, actor O’Shea Jackson, posted multiple Kobe-related tweets

Continue reading below ↓

Game salutes game

Zayn Malik wears a baller band to honor Gianna Bryant

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.