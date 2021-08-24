News And Trends

Black Mamba, Hall of Famer, girl dad: World pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: (Right) AP

IT FEELS so long ago since the untimely demise of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Since the father-daughter pair were killed in a California helicopter crash in January 2019, the world was upended by the coronavirus crisis. The team to which Kobe devoted his entire career has gone through a bubble championship and a current rejiggering, bringing in Russell Westbrook — who, the former Wizards star revealed, once spoke with Bryant about playing for the Lakers.

August 23 would have been Kobe’s 43rd birthday. Many athletes posted their own tributes to the late superstar, who continues to exert an outsize influence on basketball and beyond.

    'Amor Eterno': Kobe's widow posts a heartbreaking message to her late husband

    Naomi Osaka posts a captionless picture of the NBA great

    So, too, did new Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony

    Kobe’s team kicked off a series of Black Mamba tribute posts with this birthday greeting

    Kobe’s home stadium reminded fans: #MambaForever

    Dodgers commentator Vin Scully posts a different kind of Kobe moment

    Here’s another rare Kobe moment

    NBA 2K posts a pensive screenshot of the in-game Kobe

    Ice Cube’s son, actor O’Shea Jackson, posted multiple Kobe-related tweets

    Game salutes game

    Zayn Malik wears a baller band to honor Gianna Bryant

